Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Sevilla's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.

The club announced that they had reached an agreement with the Spanish outfit for the 29-year-old, who will travel to England to complete a medical and finalise personal terms.

The centre-back, who joined Sevilla from Nantes in 2019, has helped the club to three successive fourth-placed finishes in La Liga as well as featuring in the successful Europa League-winning side of 2020.

Diego Carlos also represented his country at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, helping Brazil to a gold medal.

The defender follows the signings this summer of Boubacar Kamara from Marseille , and the Philippe Coutinho transfer from Barcelona after a successful loan spell last season.

