Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, who was the joint top goalscorer in the Championship last term.

Having narrowly avoided relegation on the last day of the season, Villa boss Dean Smith has been on the lookout for a new forward.

And he has plumped for the 24-year-old, whom he brought to Griffin Park back in 2017 from Exeter City.

"Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt," Smith told the club's official website.

“He is a hugely determined character who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level."

Watkins added: “I am so excited to join Aston Villa and to reunite with Dean Smith as my Head Coach. I cannot wait to wear the famous claret and blue in the Premier League.

“I want to do something special here and score some goals.”

Reports have suggested that Villa have agreed to pay up to £33 million for Watkins, who cut his teeth as a winger before becoming the Bees' main striker last term after the departure of Neal Maupay.

