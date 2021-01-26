Aston Villa have signed midfielder Morgan Sanson from Marseille.

The 26-year-old has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park and is reported to have cost 18m euros.

Sanson joined Marseille in January 2017 and helped them finish as runners-up in Ligue 1 last season.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said: “Morgan has performed consistently at the highest level in French football for a number of seasons as well as in this season’s Champions League, and is a player with the quality and experience to play in any midfield position.

“He will add real competition for starting places and gives us more squad depth which is vital to competing successfully in the Premier League.”

Sanson will face competition for a first-team place from Ross Barkley, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Jack Grealish.

Villa’s next game is away at Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

