Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona, according to reports.

The Uruguayan striker is being allowed to move for a cut-price fee, and will take a paycut in order for him to facilitate the move.

He had been lined up for a switch to Juventus but the move collapsed when it emerged he would use up a non-EU squad space despite being entitled to an Italian passport through his wife.

A story on the BBC suggests that he has been allowed to join one of Barca’s Liga rivals after threatening club chairman Josep Maria Bartomeu with going public over his grievances at the club.

Atletico will have to pay a fee of €4 million for the 33-year-old forward, which is in part made up of performance bonuses. Suarez will earn 15 million euros a year under Diego Simeone, half of what he earned at the Nou Camp.

He was accused of cheating on a test for his Italian passport on Tuesday.

