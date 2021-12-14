Atletico Madrid are planning to explore the possibility of an exchange deal with Manchester United in a bid to land Anthony Martial.

The two teams have been drawn to face each other in the Champions League , but Atletico are long term admirers of the French forward and have been given encouragement to believe he will become available in January.

Ad

Premier League Aubameyang axed as Arsenal club captain following disciplinary breach AN HOUR AGO

It is expected Atleti will reach out to United towards the end of the month to discover more about the situation and his valuation.

But sources feel they will also ask if there are any players at the Wanda Metropolitana that they would be keen on taking in the other direction to help a deal open up.

This week United interim boss Ralf Rangnick was asked about the fact Martial wants to leave and replied: “I don't communicate with agents via the media and press. The player hasn't spoken with me or us about it.”

Rangnick: "Pogba won't be back in training for more than 2 weeks"

**

Arsenal’s focus on Dusan Vlahovic is to intensify as they consider how to strengthen their front line.

Fiorentina are open to cashing in on the forward, and the Gunners appear to be the English club most serious about pursuing him, following initial talks with intermediaries.

There is a general feeling that Juventus are the favourites to sign him, but sources say that while Arsenal understand that finding an agreement will be expensive, their interest is genuine and they intend to remain part of the conversation over his next move.

If no move happens until the end of the season, Arsenal are certainly more than prepared to wait. In fact, it would suit them better financially as his price tag will be around 60 million Euros. Signing him in January would take significantly more cash.

The player himself is trying to deflect all speculation but is believed to have some reservations about Arsenal.

Dusan Vlahović Image credit: Getty Images

He has instructed his representatives to look for a club that have genuine ambition to challenge in the Champions League while also taking his game to a new level.

In Italy, there is a very strong feeling that Juventus will sign him because they fit the profile and would also be an easier step to take at this stage of his career.

Vlahovic has worked tirelessly on improving his game this season and has an astonishing goals record. He has found the net 32 times in 2021 and has two games left to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 33 in a calendar year in Serie A.

Ideally, he wants to remain at Fiorentina for the season - partly so he can challenge for the golden boot - but his value is highest in January due to the fact he did not agree to a new contract, and as such the club could cash in soon if a huge offer lands.

Arsenal’s uncertainty over how to move forward with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette beyond this season is motivating them to find new solutions in attack.

As we reported recently, they are also very keen on Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad.

**

AC Milan are set to contain their search for a new centre back to Serie A as they attempt to solve problems in defence.

Injury to Simon Kjaer has left them scrambling for depth options in the back line, and recruitment staff are working on drawing up options.

It is felt the easiest path right now would be to sign someone from the same division. It is a less risky strategy if the player already knows the league and does not have major adjustments to make in terms of a physical move.

Gleison Bremer in azione durante Milan-Torino - Serie A 2021-22 Image credit: Getty Images

A top target is Torino Gleison Bremer, a 24-year-old Brazilian who is also on Chelsea’s watchlist.

More names will emerge soon, with Udinese’s Rodrigo Becao, 25, expected to be among them.

Champions League Three blokes, two draws, one baffled Real Madrid - The Warm-Up 5 HOURS AGO