Emiliano Martinez is reportedly on the cusp of a £20 million deal to join Aston Villa.

Villa are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Pepe Reina's loan spell ended and the Spaniard signed for Italian club Lazio.

They have been linked with the 27-year-old Argentine for several weeks and now reports suggest that a deal for £20 million is imminent.

He is said to be undergoing a medical on Saturday afternoon, which would clear the way for a transfer to be completed.

However there is conflicting speculation which suggests that last year's fellow strugglers Brighton are also in with a shout of signing the player.

The south coast club have put in a larger offer for the 'keeper but it currently appears as if Villa are in pole position.

Martinez had hoped to displace Bernd Leno as first choice for Arsenal after a series of impressive displays over the lockdown period, but the German has regained his place under Mikel Arteta for the new season.

