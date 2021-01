Football

‘Baffles me’ – Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez swap deal raises eyebrows

A bizarre rumour has started circulating: Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Inter’s Alexis Sanchez could swap clubs! Eurosport’s Pete Sharland joins The Beautiful Game’s Dej and Buj to discuss the reports.

00:04:18, 24 views, 41 minutes ago