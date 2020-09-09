Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Memphis Depay, according to a report.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Depay has agreed personal terms, but Barcelona and Lyon are yet to reach an agreement over his transfer fee.

In an extensive interview with RMC Sport, Lyon's director of football Juninho Pernambucano hinted the Dutch forward could leave the Ligue 1 club and join up with compatriots Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

He said: "He didn't ask for anything. Before he left for the national team, I asked him the question about Barça. I asked if he had received any calls, he told me no. He told me no, no call. But hey… it speaks.

Koeman is the coach so maybe it will happen. We do not know. It is not easy. Of course the player is in a strong position.

After the Netherlands' 1-0 loss to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Monday night, Depay told Dutch station NOS: "Let's see what happens.

"I will speak with Olympique Lyonnais. I know there is interest, but I don't want to say much more, mainly because I haven't spoken much to my agent."

Depay has made 139 appearances for Lyon since moving from Manchester United in January 2017, scoring 57 goals.

OUR VIEW: MEMPHIS PART OF A NEW BARCA FRONT THREE

As the Barcelona overhaul continues it appears Ronald Koeman has a new front three in mind.

New Barca boss Koeman has said he views Antoine Griezmann as a central striker so it looks like we will see him through the middle with Messi - if he is happy to play - on one flank and Depay on the other. Alternatively Ousmane Dembele or Ansu Fati could come in should Messi refuse to feature.

It is highly unlikely Depay will be brought in just to sit on the bench and would bring serious firepower to the Barcelona frontline having scored 15 goals for Lyon in the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season.

