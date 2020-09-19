Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has told highly-rated 21-year-old Riqui Puig he is not part of his plans and can leave the club.

Puig was included in first two pre-season friendlies against Nastic and Girona, but he was left out of the 23-man squad to play Elche in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Saturday.

Hopes of securing a position in the first-team squad look to have been dashed following the arrival of Bosnia international Miralem Pjanic form Juventus.

It is believed Koeman's preference is having a central midfield duo of Pjanic and Frenkie de Jong.

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, the Dutch boss has informed the Spain U21 international he can leave.

