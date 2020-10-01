Barcelona have completed the signing of United States full back Sergino Dest from Ajax on a five-year deal, with a €400m buyout clause added to his contract.

Ajax will receive an initial fee of €21.2m (£19.2m) and an additional €5m (£4.6m) in add-ons.

Dest, who broke into Ajax's first team from their academy last season and has played three times for the US, will be officially presented on Friday.

The defender will compete with Sergi Roberto for a first team berth after Portugal right back Nelson Semedo left Barca for Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

