Barcelona offer Manchester United Osumane Dembele, Said Benrahma puts off Crystal Palace, Duje Caleta-Car turns down West Ham and Barca want Eric Garcia.

Barcelona offer Dembele to United

Barcelona are willing to take a hit on their asking price for Ousmane Dembele if it means that they can sell him to Manchester United. The 23-year-old French international is available for £60 million pounds. Neither the Spanish club nor the winger are interested in a loan deal, and the Mirror believes that Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos might be a cheaper option at around £35 million.

Paper Round’s view: Ocampos is certainly a better player than Jesse Lingard or Daniel James, and he has experience in the top flight of European competition. The 26-year-old Argentine international would help support Mason Greenwood on the right wing, and provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the reinforcements he wanted, even if he does not possess the potential of Jadon Sancho.

Palace priced out of Benrahma move

Crystal Palace would consider making a move for Brentford’s Said Benrahma if they sell Andros Townsend to West Bromwich Albion. However, the 25-year-old Algerian playmaker is asking for a £60,000-a-week contract according to the Sun, and that is too much for Palace given his current club are looking to get £20 million for him, should they sell up.

Paper Round’s view: At 25 Benrahma probably only has a year or so to earn a move to the Premier League before he misses his chance. Pricing himself out of a move now doesn’t make sense. He should make sure he can impress in Europe’s top league before earning a new contract, and potentially a move up the league to an even bigger side. That would probably earn him even more than his desired salary.

West Ham miss out on Caleta-Car

West Ham United look set to miss out on Duje Caleta-Car. David Moyes’s side had agreed a £20 million fee for the 24-year-old Croatian international central defender, but he has turned down the chance to move to the Premier League. The chance to stay with Marseille and compete in the Champions League meant he was reluctant to move to the London club.

Paper Round’s view: Marseille is the best city in the world, and it when people take to it they rarely find they want to leave. For Caleta-Car, it is perhaps more straightforward. He could earn more money and take part in a relegation battle with Moyes, or he could stay with Andre Villas Boas near the Mediterranean while competing in Europe’s biggest competition.

Barcelona target Garcia

Spanish newspaper Marca has reported that Ronald Koeman is keen on bringing Manchester City central defender Eric Garcia to Barcelona. "The window is open until Monday and we want to have this player [Eric Garcia] because right now we have three or four centre-backs and are a bit light in that position," the Barcelona manager said. The 19-year-old is a former Barca youth player.

Paper Round’s view: At 19, Garcia might be growing impatient as he waits for first team opportunities at the Etihad, and with relatively young defenders such as Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte in his way, not to mention John Stones, a move back to his boyhood club probably appeals. As for Barcelona, it is not clear if they could afford to bring him in on a permanent deal.

