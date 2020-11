Football

Barcelona paranoid Ousmane Dembele 'has plan' to join Manchester United - Euro Papers

Barcelona are reportedly paranoid that Ousmane Dembele already 'has a plan' to join Manchester United for free at the end of his current contract. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a long time and Barca fear that he could leave for nothing when his deal expires in a nightmare situation.

