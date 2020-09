Football

Barcelona reject €150m bid for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

In today’s Euro Papers, Barcelona have reportedly rejected a huge bid of €150m for their young star Ansu Fati. The offer, which has come from an unnamed club, has seen Fati’s already huge pricetag rise even further. Spanish media report that Lionel Messi is particularly keen for Fati to stay the Nou Camp.

