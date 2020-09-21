Luis Suarez is set to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer while Juventus are in talks to sign Alvaro Morata on loan, according to reports.

According to RAC1, Luis Suarez has struck an agreement with Barcelona to terminate his contract with immediate effect, meaning he can leave the Catalan club on a free transfer. Mundo Deportivo say Suarez has agreed personal terms with Atletico.

Liga Atletico Madrid finish third, Real Sociedad, Granada qualify for Europe 19/07/2020 AT 21:39

It was thought Suarez would join Juventus. The Uruguayan is eligible for Italian citizenship but the process of gaining a passport could take several years, and the Italian champions cannot have more non-EU players.

The lengthy process is a detail overlooked in much of the speculation linking him to the Serie A champions over the last month. Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo admitted at the weekend it was unlikely he would join for this very reason.

Atletico are said to be keen to sign the 33-year-old Uruguay international with Juventus looking to bring in their striker Alvaro Morata on loan.

Barcelona target Arsenal star as Koeman rebuilds - Euro Papers

Juventus have been linked with Edin Dzeko, but Napoli forward Arek Milik's move to Roma has stalled meaning the Bosnia international looks set to stay at the Rome club.

Their attention has instead turned to Morata, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the former Chelsea striker could come on a €10m loan with a €45m option to buy.

OUR VIEW - Suarez to Atleti a good deal, Morata not exciting

Luis Suarez is undoubtedly a world class striker who would offer Atletico Madrid serious firepower. Having Suarez and Diego Costa up front (if he is not offloaded) is a partnership that would petrify defenders physically and mentally.

Alvaro Morata would not be a particularly exciting signing that Juventus fans could get behind. The Spain international scored 12 league goals for Atletico last season, but the 27-year-old has never registered more than 15 league goals in a single top-flight campaign. Nevertheless, his hold-up play could make Juventus' overall attack more threatening.

Transfers Villa demand £80m for Man Utd target Grealish - Paper Round 17/05/2020 AT 05:52