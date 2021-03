Football

Barcelona to steal Bayern Munich's David Alaba from Real Madrid as Joan Laporta returns: Euro Papers

Barcelona are reportedly set to steal a high-profile Bayern Munich target away from Real Madrid as returning club president Joan Laporta takes office looking to make a big splash. Aside from striving to keep Lionel Messi happy at the club, Laporta wants to sign David Alaba and deny his Madrid rivals in the process.

00:01:29, an hour ago