Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer after the striker left Arsenal.

No announcement was made by the Spanish club, however, while Arsenal went on to confirm their former captain had left the club on Tuesday – the same day he was pictured training with Barcelona.

Barca’s silence was ended on Wednesday when posting a video of Aubameyang on Twitter, with the Gabon international saying: “I’m here, Culers. Força Barça!”

Their website confirmed Aubameyang has signed a contract until 30 June 2025, although there is an option to agree an early departure on 30 June 2023.

He also has a buyout clause of €100m.

Aubameyang’s Arsenal career was deemed all-but over after he was stripped of the captaincy in December – with his latest “disciplinary breach” proving one too many for manager Mikel Arteta.

He said: "To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

"Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

"I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football.

"I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future! Love, Auba."

Aubameyang had 18 months left on his Arsenal contract, and although his departure on a free transfer initially seemed surprising, getting him off their books will save the club £25m in wages given his reported £350,000-a-week salary.

He reportedly accepted a pay-cut to join Barca, with his wages initially a stumbling block for clubs looking to take the player on loan.

Juventus had also been linked with Aubameyang, while Barca made a late January move for the Gabon international after their hopes of signing Alvaro Morata were dashed.

Aubameyang posted on Instagram earlier in the month: "I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy!!

"Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it."

