Mario Gotze could make a shock return to Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The 28-year.old forward had a three-year spell at Bayern in between two stops at Borussia Dortmund. His second stay at Dortmund was defined by an inability to stay fit, health problems and poor form.

He has been linked to clubs across Europe, but German newspaper Sport Bild suggests that a surprise move to Bayern Munich has been mooted by the European champions’ boss Hansi Flick, who worked with Gotze during the pair’s time with the national side.

Despite being only 28, his problems over the last few years means that Gotze would be expected to play a back-up role to Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane.

The paper claims that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Hasan Salihamidzic may be reluctant to make such a transfer, but Flick has earned himself some influence after winning the Champions League.

