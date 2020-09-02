The Bayern manager cannot see the 29-year-old remaining with the Bundesliga champions for the 2020/21 season.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is resigned to losing midfielder Thiago Alcantara this transfer window.

He told Bild: "I assume that he will leave us.

"We had fully focused on the Champions League, his contract wasn't an issue in the past few weeks.

"We haven't had another conversation now, I think his decision has been made.“

Liverpool have been strongly linked to the central midfielder who has made 235 appearances for the 30-time Bundesliga champions since moving from Barcelona in 2013.

Thiago's contract runs out at the end of June 2021 and Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to pay Bayern's £27m asking price. However, that could change if their midfielder Gini Wijinaldum moves to Barcelona.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in Alcantara and Bild also say they have contacted the Spain international's advisors.

