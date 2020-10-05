Bayern Munich have made two deadline day signings, bringing back Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus and free agent Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Costa, who moved from Shakhtar Donetsk to play for Bayern between 2015 and 2017, where he scored 14 goals in 77 matches, has signed a season-long loan deal.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Douglas will strengthen us on the wings, which is important for our game. With Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Douglas we now have top players in those areas.

"This gives the coach the opportunity to rotate the squad sensibly. Douglas knows FC Bayern and will settle in again very quickly."

Costa said: "I'm very happy to be playing for FC Bayern again. I had a wonderful time in Munich with lots of successes and I'm sure we'll win titles again."

Choupo-Moting, 31, has also joined the Bundesliga champions on a contract until the end of the 2020/21 season.

He said: "It's a great feeling coming back to the Bundesliga - and then to the biggest club in Germany. Who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern?

"It’s an honour to play for this club. It’s always Bayern’s aspiration to win everything, and I’m hugely motivated to help them achieve those goals."

The Cameroon international was released by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain who he played for between 2018 and 2020. Before that he had a disappointing season for Stoke City, who were in the Premier League at the time, scoring five goals in 32 appearances.

