Aston Villa have signed Bertrand Traore from Lyon on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, but reportedly believed to be £17m.

Personal terms had already been agreed for Traore, but his move was completed on Saturday morning after obtaining a work permit.

"I'm excited to be back in England," Traore said. "I always wanted to come back to the Premier League. I had to follow my own way as well and gain some more experience. And this is the right place for me to come back. It's good."

Villa manager Dean Smith told the club's official website: "We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa.

"He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options."

The 25-year-old Burkina Faso international joins from the Ligue 1 club where he scored 33 goals in 125 appearances in all competitions. Before that he had season-long loan spells at Eredivisie clubs Vitesse and Ajax from Chelsea where he was known by Villa assistant Terry.

