Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insists there has been no offer, or contact, made for Julian Brandt despite speculation linking him with Arsenal.

Dean Jones reported in his Inside Football column that the Gunners are exploring the option of signing Brandt, but fear it will be difficult to strike a deal with Dortmund midway through the 2020/21 season.

Zorc remained relatively coy on whether or not there was a chance of Brandt signing for Arsenal, but denied a firm offer had been made for the player.

"I've read that too, I can't say anything else on it,” the Dortmund chief said about the speculation (as per SPORTBILD reporter Christian Falk).

“Nobody's been in touch, there's no offer on the table or in the fax machine.”

Brandt has made 13 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season, also playing six times in the Champions League for the Black and Yellows.

Last season saw the German international scored three and assist seven in the Bundesliga, but he has struggled to find that sort of productivity in front of goal so far this season, assisting just once.

