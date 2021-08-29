Borussia Dortmund are hoping to snare Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea on a season's loan as a short-term replacement for Jadon Sancho.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is not thought to be keen on letting the 20-year-old star leave but having not played in the opening games of the season, nor been prominent towards the conclusion of last season the 20-year-old may be open to a short-term switch.

An incentive for Hudson-Odoi to choose Dortmund could be linking up with former England Under-21 team-mate Jude Bellingham who is flourishing at Signal Iduna Park, as well as filling the void left by his former Under-17 World Cup-winning team-mate Sancho, following his £76.5 million switch to Manchester United.

One of the few Chelsea young players not to be sent on loan, Hudson-Odoi has been long earmarked as a future key figure at Stamford Bridge and was handed a lucrative five-year contract in 2019.

With Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic competing for two positions behind marquee summer acquisition Romelu Lukaku though, his current prospects of regular first-team football are not promising.

Perhaps a glimpse of Hudson-Odoi's frustrations with his lack of progress during 2021 was seen when he rejected the opportunity to join the England Under-21 squad this week.

Chelsea have already completed some business this weekend, selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham for just under £30 million, and remain linked with moves for Jules Kounde and Saul Nigeuz.

