Bayern Munich are in talks with Chelsea to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan, according to reports.

The Guardian and Sky Sports Germany report the London club are in talks with the Bundesliga champions over doing a deal, which would include an obligation to buy at the end of the season, before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

The 19-year-old winger has been a Bayern target for almost two years with a £30m bid in January 2019 rejected.

Bayern tried to sign the forward last summer with Chelsea rejecting a fourth bid worth around £22.5m, but the England international opted to sign a five-year contract worth £120,000 a week instead.

Lampard said on Friday that he would consider loaning out the forward this transfer window.

"With every player in the squad, if the situation is a loan you have to consider what is the best for the player and best for the club first and foremost," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's match at home to Crystal Palace.

EXPERT VIEW - MARC HLUSIAK (EUROSPORT GERMANY)

It's no secret that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is a big fan of Hudson-Odoi. Now that Perisic has left the club and Coutinho wasn't as good as expected, Bayern seem to fancy another attempt. Sky Germany is a reliable source and they say that Bayern have contacted Hudson-Odoi and his team.

Bayern still thinks that it would be a good move to bring him to Munich - and I think the same. Bayern need young talent on their wings. Sane, Gnabry, Coman and maybe Hudson-Odoi - that would be huge.

Leipzig has no chance, in my opinion. His contract is just too big. €8.5 million a year? Leipzig will not pay that.

