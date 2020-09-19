Leicester City are hoping to complete a move for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under to add a new dimension to their attack, says manager Brendan Rodgers.
"He's a very, very good player. There have been negotiations with the club and we're hopeful there," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Burnley.
"We need a different kind of attacking player to help out at the top end. Having watched him, he's clearly a talented player. It's clear we have pace and power, but I feel we need more football in there."
"We need someone who can beat someone in a one-v-one, we need someone who can break down defences who are organised, when it's tight. That's the profile we're looking at."
- Liverpool complete Thiago signing from Bayern on a four-year deal
- Jota set for £35m Liverpool deal - reports
Rodgers confirmed that James Maddison, who returned from a hip injury during the second half of Leicester's 3-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion, is in line to start on Sunday, but Ricardo Pereira will not be available for at least another month due to a knee injury.