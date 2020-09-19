Chelsea are set to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes for around £22 million, according to reports.

Kepa Arrizabalaga looks likely to stay on at Stamford Bridge for another season with little interest in the Spanish international, who lost his place to Willy Caballero at the end of last season, meaning Frank Lampard has three senior goalkeepers competing for a starting spot.

The 28-year-old Senegalese 'keeper has been recommended by Petr Cech, and will sign a five-year deal with personal terms already agreed.

Fkayo Tomori could move the other way on loan, though Everton are also in for the defender.

Chelsea's summer spending is already over £200 million after they signed Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and could still make a move for Declan Rice as they prepare for a return to the Champions League under Lampard.

