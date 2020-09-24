Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes for a reported fee of £22m, with the goalkeeper penning a five-year deal.

With Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling after a difficult two years in England, with the high profile errors continuing in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool, Blues boss Frank Lampard has moved to strengthen his squad yet further.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Ozil future looks to be away from Arsenal, Sancho talks continue IN 2 MINUTES

After serving a transfer ban last summer, Chelsea have spent big this summer, having sealed deals for the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva, with Mendy the latest addition.

"I am so excited to be joining Chelsea," Mendy said. "It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff.

I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.

Tottenham swoop for €60m-rated Skriniar – Euro Papers

After three years at Reims, Mendy moved on and joined Rennes ahead of the 2019/20 season. In his first campaign at Roazhon Park, the 28-year-old kept 13 clean sheets and conceded just 31 goals in 33 games before the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He helped Rennes qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season before leaving for Chelsea after just one season.

League Cup Kai Havertz is king of the Carabao Cup – The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO