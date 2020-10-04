Chelsea reject £70m Hudson-Odoi bid from Bayern

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to stay at Stamford Bridge after the club rejected a season-long loan bid, with an added option-to-buy clause worth £70 million, from Bayern Munich. According to the Evening Standard, the 19-year-old will remain at Chelsea despite Bayern's advances. Blues boss Frank Lampard has backed Hudson-Odoi to continue his development in west London this campaign as the youngster looks to cement his place as a starter.

transfers Everton striker Kean joins PSG on loan 3 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: That's a huge amount of money for Chelsea to pass up on - especially considering the amount of money that the Premier League club spent on transfers this summer. The problem could've been that it was an 'option-to-buy' clause instead of an 'obligation-to-buy'. Bayern have held interest in Hudson-Odoi for a while now and have had numerous bids rejected by Chelsea in the past before the teenager signed a five-year contract extension last summer. Considering the German champions have the duo of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry, should they spend such a huge fee on bringing the English youngster to Bavaria?

Guendouzi to leave Gunners on loan

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is expected to leave the north London club in a loan move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on Monday's transfer deadline day. According to the Mirror, the French youngster is heading to the German capital on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at the Emirates. Guendouzi is hasn't played a single minute for Arsenal this season, with his last appearance coming in a 2-1 defeat against Brighton in June. The 21-year-old was forced to train alone following an incident with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay in that match and has failed to break back into manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

Paper Round's view: It's a shame to see Guendouzi being shipped out on loan, but it's clear that Arteta doesn't see his future at Arsenal. Obviously the youngster must've overstepped the line and lost his manager's trust. A loan move might do him some good and help him mature. Guendouzi is clearly a talented footballer, but it seems like he has an attitude problem. He now has the opportunity to shine in the Bundesliga and maybe even convince Arteta that he could work his way back into the Arsenal team upon his return to the Emirates next summer. If not, he has the chance to impress the footballing world ahead of a potential permanent transfer next summer.

Spurs set for deadline day Skriniar bid

Tottenham are set to make "one last push" for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar on Monday's transfer deadline day, according to the Mirror. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is "desperate" to add a defensive signing to his squad before the transfer window shuts and Skriniar has been identified as a potential option. The club is yet to replace Jan Vertonghen following his departure to Benfica after his contract expired at the end of last season, while Juan Foyth has been shipped out on loan to Villarreal. Inter are demanding £45 million for Skriniar, but Spurs are looking to negotiate the asking price down.

Paper Round's view: Spurs have had a bit of a shaky start to the season defensively. Jose Mourinho's side are yet to keep a clean sheet in club's opening four Premier League matches. Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon have been brought in from Wolves and Real Madrid respectively, but the club could do with a new centre-back to strengthen their new-look defence. Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier are all decent senior centre-back options, but with the club competing in the Europa League this season, one more addition would be ideal. Skriniar has impressed since moving to Serie A in 2016 and would represent an ambitious signing if he were to join Spurs.

Red Devil to become a Saint

Southampton have made a late enquiry to sign Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on a season-long loan, according to the Telegraph. The Saints completed the signing of midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from Brest on Sunday, but manager Ralph Hassenhuttl admitted the club were hoping to make one more signing before the transfer window closes. Williams would offer cover on either flank at full-back and Manchester United could be keen to allow him to leave if the club completes the signing of left-back Alex Telles from Porto.

Paper Round's view: This seems like good news for Manchester United fans... the Telles deal is finally getting completed! Williams seems like a great prospect for United, but he would become third-choice at left-back if he were to stay at Old Trafford this season. The Manchester club would probably prefer to offload Luke Shaw as the 25-year-old is a higher earner and United could command a decent transfer fee, but his mega contract is probably what is limiting any interest in him. Sending Williams out on loan makes sense - but he won't be a guaranteed starter at St Mary's ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters or Ryan Bertrand.

transfers Manchester United agree Alex Telles deal - reports 8 HOURS AGO