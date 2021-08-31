Chelsea have reportedly not given up hope of signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Blues have earmarked the Spain international as a man to bolster their midfield ranks, but have so far failed to strike a deal with Atletico.

It had been reported that the two clubs had walked away from negotiations, but the Blues are said to be pressing for a deal.

Saul has informed Atletico of his desire to move on, with Chelsea pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy.

Atletico have reluctantly accepted the player’s desire to move on, but are keen to find a replacement before giving the green light.

Should things fall into place, there remains hope that Saul could join Chelsea before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are also still looking to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla, but the Spanish club are not keen to sell and have said the only way the defender will move is if his €80 million (£68m) release clause is met.

The transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Tuesday, August 31.

