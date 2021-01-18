Chelsea will attempt to sign Erling Haaland this summer ahead of his 2022 release clause, according to a report.

The Athletic claims that Chelsea want to bring in a senior striker at the end of the season despite there being no long-term concerns over Timo Werner’s form in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

transfers Haaland to Barcelona? Spain, Germany experts weigh in on latest rumours 13/01/2021 AT 14:18

Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old striker has 35 goals in 35 games for the German club and has a 75 million euro release clause that comes into play in the 2022 summer transfer window. As a result, it may take significantly more money to convince Dortmund to sell, who have shown with Manchester United and Jadon Sancho that they will not sell unless it is on their own terms.

United reportedly still hold an interest in the former Molde striker, and the player himself is said to favour a move to Real Madrid, though Real president Florentino Perez is usually unwilling to do business with agent Mino Raiola.

Because of the impact of coronavirus on club finances, not just Dortmund but the player’s potential suitors, Chelsea believe that this summer could give them the easiest route to signing Haaland. The club believe that Haaland would be able to play alongside Werner, rather than replace him.

Simon Johnson reports as follows:

Given the impact of COVID-19 on many club’s finances, Chelsea feel the end of the season is the opportune time to move for one of the world’s most sought-after talents — despite the ambitious nature of the move. The west London side are aware they face stiff competition for Haaland’s signature, but they believe many of their rivals will wait for the summer of 2022 and the release clause to kick in.

Chelsea currently have Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in attack, but Abraham has not done enough to nail down a place as a first-team striker, and Giroud’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal move to loan Barcelona's 'new Iniesta' – Euro Papers

transfers Transfer news LIVE - Garcia agrees terms with Barcelona, Lingard discusses Nice switch 13/01/2021 AT 08:35