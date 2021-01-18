Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan until the end of the season.
Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2017 and played 12 Premier League games and 22 overall in his first season, under manager Antonio Conte.
However he failed to command a regular starting spot in his second season at the club and reportedly said that while Maurizio Sarri was happy for him to leave the club he was given only a couple of hours before the end of the summer transfer window to find a destination.
The 30-year-old has played just once for Chelsea after his first season, and spent two loan spells away at the club, first at Burnley and then at Aston Villa, where he allegedly headbutted team-mate Jota in training, and had his time at the club ended prematurely in March.
He has played just seven games in the last two-and-a-half seasons, and will now link up with the Super Lig side in an attempt to rebuild his career.
