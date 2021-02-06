Chelsea target late move for Alaba

Premier League side Chelsea could target a late move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The 28-year-old Austrian international is widely expected to join Real Madrid, with some stories saying a deal is already signed. However the Sun reports that Thomas Tuchel wants to add more experience to his side that often uses three central defenders at the back.

Paper Round’s view: Alaba is an exceptional player and does not appear to have been held back by injuries as he approaches 30. A free transfer means that he should be more affordable, with his wage demands inevitably hit by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Realistically though, if his heart is set on Real Madrid then that is where he will end up.

Messi grows frustrated

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Lionel Messi is growing frustrated with the rumours linking him to Paris Saint-Germain. The striker has a contract that runs out at the end of the season, and PSG’s Leonard and Angel Di Maria have spoken about wanting him in Paris. However Messi is keen to wait to speak to the new Barcelona president about his plans for the future.

Paper Round’s view: The usual Real Madrid tactics to unsettle a player is to regularly speak in the press about wanting the player, through managers and players over the course of months. However, that works best because Real are the biggest side in the world. PSG are not that, and it may ultimately prove to be counterproductive if they manage to irritate Messi rather than attract him.

Tielemans set for new deal

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers expects that midfielder Youri Tielemans will be offered a new contract. The Daily Mail believes that an offer could give the 23-year-old Belgian international £100,000 a week in wages as a reward for his consistent performances. Tielemans has two and a half years left on the deal that he signed when he switched from Monaco.

Paper Round’s view: Tielemans is another excellent Leicester purchase in the transfer market, and at 23 they probably have a couple more years from Tielemans before it becomes inevitable that he makes a move to one of the bigger Premier League sides or switches to one of the European giants. For now though he could deliver Champions League football for his current side.

Liverpool sign Gordon

Liverpool have been able to strengthen their youth side by signing Kaide Gordon ahead of interest from both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The 16-year-old forward has been compared to both Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood, and he has joined for an initial fee of £1 million. If the move proves success that could move to £3 million overall.

Paper Round’s view: Gordon looks to be an exceptional young talent and at 16 he could be in Liverpool’s first team in one or two years if he progresses rapidly. Otherwise, Liverpool have a potential bargain that could be worth far more if they need to sell him down the line. Because of Brexit, Premier League sides need to focus on young British talent to improve their youth teams rather than the continent.

