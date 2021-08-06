Chelsea have ramped up their interest in Romelu Lukaku, with it being reported that the Blues are keen to wrap up a deal for the Inter Milan striker this weekend.

The Blues are keen to add a striker to their ranks in the summer transfer window, and bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge is high on their wish list.

Talks have taken place between the clubs, but The Athletic is claiming that Chelsea have intensified their pursuit in the hope of wrapping up the deal before the new Premier League season gets under way on August 13.

A source has told The Athletic that the Blues want the deal done by Sunday, although Inter are determined to eke out as high a fee as they can for the Belgium international.

Lukaku is happy with life in Serie A, with Inter set to embark on the defence of their title, but he has made it clear that he would like a second crack at forging a career at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old was tipped to be the long-term successor to Didier Drogba in west London, but he was never able to cement a regular place in the side.

He had impressive loan spells at West Brom and Everton before making a permanent move to Goodison Park in 2014.

A transfer to Manchester United followed in 2017, so there would be no danger of Lukaku needing time to acclimatise to life in the Premier League should he make the move.

Inter are said to be holding out for a fee north of £100 million, and it is now a case of whether Chelsea can strike a deal for the forward.

