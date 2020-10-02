Brewster, who helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season, is undergoing a medical in Sheffield ahead of the move, with Wilder confirming talks are progressing.

"We're always trying to bring better players into the group," Wilder said. "I looked at last season and we have to improve in that area, we have to be more clinical and bring in more competition at the top of the pitch. We can't just go with two right the way through. We've had to work hard to identify players but the players don't need a 'boost'.