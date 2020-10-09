Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen has admitted he is unhappy over his lack of playing time in Italy.

The 28-year-old Danish midfielder made the switch to Inter last January when the Dane had just six months left on his deal with Jose Mourinho’s side.

He has struggled to make an impact under Antonio Conte since his arrival and was reportedly offered to Premier League sides, including former side Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen is currently on international duty with Denmark and opened up on his frustration when speaking to the press on Friday.

“I don’t want to sit on the bench for [Inter] the whole season,” he said.

"I hope this isn’t the coach’s or the club’s intention. It is going to be a busy season, lots of games in the programme, I expect to play.

"It’s never nice to sit on the bench and one tends to be less patient as his experience grows."

Eriksen has played two games for Inter so far this season, but has only completed a full game three times for the side, and has been a substitute more often than a starter.

