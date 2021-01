Football

Christian Eriksen’s agent identifies Premier League club for Inter Milan star – Euro Papers

Christian Eriksen could be on his way to a familiar destination as Inter Milan seek to get him a loan move in the January transfer window. The Dane has struggled for minutes under Antonio Conte but still has ambitions to be one of the best midfielders in Europe again. So where could he end up? Euro Papers reveals all.

