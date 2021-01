Football

'Could Sergio Ramos leave Real like Cristiano Ronaldo? I don't know' - Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane admitted he is not sure whether captain Sergio Ramos will remain at the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. Reports in Spain have suggested that the Spanish international has rejected Real's offer of a two-year deal with a 10 per cent pay cut in light of the current global pandemic.

