Football

Cristiano Ronaldo considering Man Utd return, but Juventus want Neymar swap with PSG – Euro Papers

Juventus want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to various reports, and two clubs have emerged as early frontrunners – Manchester United and PSG. Juve need to save money… so are either of these options viable? Dive into Euro Papers now for the latest reports from the continent…

00:01:30, 309 views, an hour ago