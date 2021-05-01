Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid this summer is 'impossible' but Manchester United is a possibility, according to Marca

The Spanish newspaper report Ronaldo is looking to leave Juve at the end of the 20/21 season, but an exit to Real is looking increasingly unlikely.

According to the report the Portugal international, whose contract expires in June 2022, has spoken to his former teammates about his desire to return to Madrid and his relationship with club president Florentino Perez is a positive one. But Real's finances mean the La Liga champions are unable to make a serious offer.

Marca report one of Ronaldo's other former clubs, Manchester United, could be a possible alternative thanks to his agent Jorge Mendes' friendly relationship with the United hierarchy.

PSG has also been mooted as a potential destination for the 36-year-old in order for him to continue playing Champions League football.

