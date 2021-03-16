Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid? That was the rumour that Josep Pedrerol launched a few days ago in El Chiringuito, a journalist related to club president Florentino Pérez, and it has caused shockwaves in the world of football.

The Portuguese's disappointing time at Juventus, where his contract ends in summer 2022, invites us to think that the Serie A champions would welcome his departure and in Italy they have reportedly priced him at €29m.

However, Eurosport Spain's Football Insider Fermín de la Calle can exclusively reveal Real are very clear he is not a realistic option for them and there are three fundamental reasons.

1. MBAPPÉ IS THE PRIORITY

Real are clear that their financial effort this summer will go towards signing the Paris Saint-Germain striker. Kylian Mbappe has already rejected up to three renewal offers from the French champions, forcing him to be put on the market this summer since his contract expires in 2022. The Frenchman is 22 years old and Pérez sees him as the face of football for the next decade. Ronaldo's time has passed.

2. REAL CANNOT AFFORD HIS WAGES

Real cannot afford to sign Ronaldo because the Portuguese striker has a gross annual salary of €64m. That automatically discards him in Madrid's eyes, who have just renegotiated with the first team a 10% reduction to their salaries. In the case of negotiating his return it seems obvious that Real Madrid would offer Ronaldo, who will finish this season at 36 years old, a much lower figure. But in addition to trying to agree a wage cut, Perez would have to pay a €29m transfer fee to Juventus to finish the deal.

3. THE BAD RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PEREZ AND RONALDO

Ronaldo and Perez are on bad terms. The Portuguese's departure from Real Madrid was caused by his fractious relationship with the Madrid president. The disagreements began several campaigns ago, but over the last few seasons it was made public. The two do not speak to each other and there are no calls or even contact made between them. It is Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes that is interested in moving the tree, but Ronaldo has no relationship with Pérez.

