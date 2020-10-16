Crystal Palace have signed Jack Butland from Stoke City on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old has played nine times for the full England team but has fallen out of favour with the national side after suffering relegation with the Potters.

He had been linked with a move to Liverpool in the run-up to the transfer deadline but they elected to keep faith with back-up goalkeeper Adrian.

Butland has now committed to a return to the Premier League with Palace, and is their fifth signing of the transfer window.

Angus Gunn has joined Stoke on loan for the season from Southampton.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said: "We have added another experienced player of high calibre to our squad in Jack. It marks a really successful window for us, with five quality signings, adding great depth to Roy’s squad."

Roy Hodgson added: "I’m very happy that the club has managed to acquire the signature of Jack to join us and compete for a place amongst our goalkeepers at the club.

"Jack is a player that I worked with for four years at England. His last game for me as England manager was a very unfortunate one where he broke his ankle and that cost him his place in the 2016 Euros. But I’ve always believed in Jack’s potential.

"I am aware that his last spell at Stoke hasn’t been the happiest one for him but I sincerely believe that with his qualities, coming to a new club will enable him to resurrect his career and show once again what a good goalkeeper he is."

