Brighton have announced the signing of Danny Welbeck on a season-long contract.

The 29-year-old was a free transfer after being released from his contract at Watford by mutual consent.

Welbeck, an England international, started his career with Manchester United before Louis van Gaal sold him to Arsenal, he then moved to Watford.

While at Arsenal he struggled with a number of serious knee injuries.

Welbeck is free to play for Brighton against West Brom next Monday after being registered in time for inclusion in the squad.

