Football

David Alaba: Race for Bayern Munich defender hots up with SIX clubs interested - Euro Papers

David Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich with a report in Germany saying the Bundesliga club are planning for life without the defender. He is attracting plenty of interest from the world's best clubs, but who out of them can afford his wages and get the deal done? Alaba's situation is the focus of today's edition of Euro Papers.

00:01:29, 96 views, an hour ago