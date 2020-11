Football

'David Alaba's suitcase is ready' as Juventus lead four-team race – Euro Papers

Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are fighting to sign David Alaba on a free transfer next summer, with the versatile defender’s “suitcases ready” for a swift exit from Bayern Munich. But can anyone offer the Austrian’s desired contract in these uncertain times?

