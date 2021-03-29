Daniel Sturridge is reportedly set to choose between a move to the MLS or a return to the Premier League for the 2021/22 season.

The former England and Liverpool striker has been without a club after leaving Trabzonspor in March 2020.

He is now free to play again and, according to the Daily Mirror, is attracting interest from MLS sides DC United and Inter Miami, who are owned by David Beckham.

Both clubs have reportedly made their interest known to Sturridge ahead of the new MLS season, which is set to kick off on April 17.

Complicating matters is that there are also reportedly Premier League clubs keen on Sturridge, but any move would only be likely to happen over the summer, by which time the MLS season will be in full swing.

Inter Miami have brought in Phil Neville as manager and have signed Sturridge’s former West Brom and England team-mate Kieran Gibbs. Former Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross and Scotland winger Lewis Morgan have also joined.

Club owner Beckham has previously spoken about wanting to attract "big stars" to Miami.

"When we announced Miami, there was always going to be talk about what players we were going to bring in, whether it was [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, Neymar," he told ESPN

"There was always going to be those discussions. I actually don't think it's a tough one for players to decide, to be honest, because it's a great place. Obviously, it's a great city, I feel like we've got a great fan base, but I also understand there's great talent in Miami and South Florida, and I think we have a real opportunity.

"Miami is a city that has that pull on players who have been playing in Europe that are big stars."

