Inter Miami may move for Giroud

David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami are considering a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud. The 33-year-old French international has six appearances for Frank Lampard this season and wants more game time ahead of Euro 2020. Inter meanwhile are struggling in their debut season and could bring in more quality players in order to improve their performance.

Paper Round’s view: A move to Miami might not give Giroud the most demanding level to measure up to, but he is probably looking at next summer’s tournament as his last international involvement. MLS football would keep him fit until then, and offer him a more stimulation than just sitting on the bench - if that - at Stamford Bridge while younger players get the nod.

Henderson considers United exit

Manchester United’s second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ready to leave the club on loan this winter in order to stand a better chance of going to Euro 2020 next summer. Both Brighton and Leeds United are keen, but there is a potential problem. Sergio Romero also wants to leave, which would leave only Lee Grant as experienced cover for David de Gea.

Paper Round’s view: If both Romero and Henderson left, it would not be possible for United to go into the second half of the season with just Grant as their reserve keeper. It would probably not be too hard to bring another experienced player in for the remainder of the season to cover for emergencies, and letting Henderson get more experience is essential.

Guardiola ponders Aguero replacement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to start a rebuild at the Etihad, reports the Daily Mail. Their 33-year-old striker Sergio Aguero is into the last year of his contract and could leave for nothing in the summer. Guardiola has identified Darwin Nunez of Benfica as a potential replacement, but at just 21 years old the Uruguayan international may not be experienced enough.

Paper Round’s view: Given Manchester City spent huge sums in the summer when most other clubs were hamstrung by financial limitations, it seems like they will be able to go big again if they need to replace Sergio Aguero. It is possible that Gabriel Jesus could be moved on as he has failed to convince as a replacement for Aguero, meaning Nunez could be brought in alongside a more experienced player.

Ronaldo considers Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo is interested in a return to Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The 35-year-old Portuguese striker is likely to leave Juventus at the end of the season with the Italian champions willing to let him go. Real, however, are reluctant because they do not believe that they can afford the wage demands of their former player.

Paper Round’s view: At 35, signing Ronaldo for perhaps one more season might be of use to Real Madrid who need someone to help out Karim Benzema, but realistically the Spanish side have other targets. Both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are reportedly targets for Zinedine Zidane this summer, and that will stretch their finances to breaking point after the effects of coronavirus.

