PSG expect Alli decision this week

Paris Saint-Germain are expecting to hear this week whether Tottenham will be willing to let Dele Alli join the French champions on loan for the remainder of the season, the Mirror reports. A reunion with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is on the cards given Alli is out of favour at Spurs, but the Premier League club’s chairman Daniel Levy must not decide whether he is willing to offload the midfielder for six months having blocked a move to PSG last summer. The Sun claim Alli is confident of securing his loan move to France this month.

Paper Round’s view: Letting Alli leave and get more game-time elsewhere would surely be beneficial for Spurs, for he either returns with renewed vigour or adds to his price-tag (given his current deal runs until 2024) if they look to sell. Of course there is a chance the loan move could go badly, but you would imagine Levy knows Alli would be in safe hands if he gets to play under Pochettino once again.

Eriksen’s agent identifies Prem club for Inter star – Euro Papers

Pogba’s apology

Paul Pogba apologised to his Manchester United team-mates after he missed an opportunity to hand them a late win at Liverpool on Sunday, the Metro reports. Pogba brought down an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross but struck his effort from around 10 yards out too close to Alisson Becker, who parried the shot away and helped Liverpool preserve their near four-year unbeaten Premier League home record in the 0-0 draw with United. Pogba is said to have apologised in the dressing room afterwards, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling him to forget about the missed chance.

Paper Round’s view: Fair enough, if true, and also not surprising. Pogba has little to be sorry for given he was one of United’s better performers at Anfield, but it’s only natural he will have felt disappointed after that chance. No time to dwell on it though, United travel to Fulham on Wednesday night, another three points to aim for in a title race few believed they would have been part of back in October or November.

Villa want Marseille’s Sanson

Aston Villa are keen to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson this transfer window in a deal worth around £15m, the Telegraph reports. Marseille had been hoping for £30m last summer, but with the Ligue 1 club struggling financially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he is now available for half that amount, and Villa are looking to swoop in amid reports they will let Conor Hourihane leave.

Paper Round’s view: One of the few deals which could get over the line this month? It has been a quiet window, but evidently Villa are keen to get a good piece of business done, particularly if they are able to sign Sanson for cheaper than expected.

Derby ‘anger’ Man City over Carson

Derby County have “angered” Manchester City, the Mail reports, having blocked the club’s attempts to sign Scott Carson on a permanent deal. Derby have loaned the goalkeeper to City for the past two seasons, and the Championship club are reluctant to let the former England goalkeeper leave permanently as they need the loan instalment of £500,000 to help pay wages to their players.

Paper Round’s view: A tricky one that probably isn’t worth weighing into too much, though it does – like Marseille’s willingness to sell Sanson – highlight the struggles many clubs are going through this season if Derby require that £500,000 so desperately.

