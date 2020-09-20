Paris Saint-Germain have begun talks to sign Dele Alli, according to a report.

The 24-year-old did not travel with Tottenham to Bulgaria for their Europa League victory against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday and was left out from the squad for Tottenham's Premier League match against Southampton on Sunday.

Premier League Injured Bale won’t play for Spurs until after October international break 19 HOURS AGO

According to The Telegraph, PSG are long-term admirers of the England international, who has been at Spurs since 2015, and that he was offered to Real Madrid as part of a loan deal for Gareth Bale, who signed for Spurs on a season-long loan on Saturday.

The report also says it is unclear what offer PSG will make, but talks have begun with the player.

When asked if Alli was not playing against Southampton due to injury, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho told BT Sport pre-match: "No. We have a huge squad with numbers that are difficult to manage. I've never had it.

I have too many players for some positions and some players are paying the price."

BALE: MOURINHO IS A WINNER

Gareth Bale Image credit: Getty Images

Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Mourinho, who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past.

Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his former club Spurs on Saturday, ending a seven-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho said he tried to sign Bale when he was in charge of Real from 2010 to 2013. The Wales international was also regularly linked with a move to Manchester United when the Portuguese was in charge at Old Trafford.

"He's spoken to me about a few positions that he would like me to play and obviously I'm happy with that," Bale, 31, told BT Sport.

"He was a big reason for me coming back here, he's a household name and a winner. He's the perfect fit for Tottenham. We need to win trophies and he knows how to do that better than anyone.

I know every Tottenham fan is desperate for a trophy and we'll be trying as hard as possible in every competition to do that.

Bale, who injured his knee playing for Wales this month, is likely to be match fit after the October international break and is excited about the prospect of linking up with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

"I haven't trained since the Wales camp so I need to get on the training pitch," he said. "Hopefully, I can hit the ground running in my first game, whenever that may be.

"Harry's done incredibly well since he burst onto the scene and scored a lot of goals. To play with him and Son is an exciting prospect for all of us. If we're all pushing in the same direction it could be a very exciting season."

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Thiago posts farewell message with Bale and Reguilon on their way YESTERDAY AT 18:06