Alli set for PSG move

The Sun reports that Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing Dele Alli in the winter transfer window. The former Spurs boss is in talks to take over from Thomas Tuchel, and with the 24-year-old England international unlikely to win his way back into the first team under Jose Mourinho, he could make the switch to reunite with his former manager, reports the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: Alli used to be an exceptionally inventive and mobile footballer in the final third of the pitch, but has fallen away over the last year. Perhaps he has some kind of fatigue, mental or physical. A move away from Spurs, even if it is temporary, to PSG could help. The standard of opposition is far less and his teammates are more talented, so it could help him rediscover his best form ahead of Euro 2020.

Rudiger’s time at Chelsea could be at an end

Another out-of-favour player based in London could also be approaching the end of his time in the capital. The Mirror reports that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out after losing regular first team football under Frank Lampard. There could be interest from other English sides, but the 27-year-old German international could move back to the continent.

Paper Round’s view: Rudiger is a perfectly good defender and given Chelsea have a host of talent at the back, it is no huge insult to him that he can’t get into the first team. In the Premier League alone, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs could all do with bringing him in to strengthen their back line. Chelsea would no doubt prefer not to sell to a domestic rival.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said there is no football reason to leave the club for either Barcelona or Real Madrid, reports the Mail. “We could all look for something else if we want,” he said. “But I think the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather. What other reason could be there? This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, we pay good money. Maybe not the most in the world, but we pay good and we have a sensational stadium with outstanding supporters and we have a fan base all around the world.”

Paper Round’s view: Salah is 28 now and with a contract that runs out in three years time, there is little chance that he will get him move to a Spanish side unless they are willing to pay up. Given much of his threat relies on his pace, and he is approaching 30, this is probably the last year in which it is worth either of the Spanish sides spending big to buy him.

Barcelona’s battle for Araujo

Spanish newspaper Marca has revealed that Ronald Araujo almost didn’t join Barcelona, with the 21-year-old central defender catching the eye of the other two biggest clubs in Spain. When he was emerging in Uruguay, both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid had an interest, suggesting that the youngster could soon be in demand again.

Paper Round’s view: Araujo has taken advantage of Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique’s injury problems, and currently holds down a first team spot. He has done OK, but Barcelona continue to be linked with Manchester City’s Eric Garcia and Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi. If he falls down the pecking order then he could perhaps be sent out on loan for more experience to help him improve.

