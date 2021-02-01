Poch denied Dele by Levy

Mauricio Pochettino was frustrated his former boss would not lend him Dele Alli, the Daily Mail reports. Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino had been hoping Alli would join the French champions on loan from Tottenham for the remainder of the season, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would not allow the move to go ahead despite Jose Mourinho’s approval. Former Spurs boss Pochettino was ultimately denied the reunion with Alli because a replacement could not be found in time.

Paper Round’s view: The main loser here is Alli, who has been denied an opportunity to reignite not only his season but perhaps his career. It is difficult to believe Spurs ran out of time to find a replacement given this was in the offing from the beginning of January, but alas, it wasn’t to be, and unless Mourinho has a change of heart then plenty of minutes on the bench await Alli in the upcoming months.

Tuchel’s Chelsea contract clauses

Thomas Tuchel will trigger an option to extend his 18-month contract as Chelsea manager if he guides the club to the Champions League in the next two seasons, the Daily Mail reports. Tuchel’s deal is said to be heavily incentivised and though the ex-PSG boss was initially reluctant to sign a short-term deal, he knows what he must do to please the club’s hierarchy and earn an extension.

Paper Round’s view: Straight away, a look at the Premier League table. Chelsea are seventh after 21 games, six points behind Leicester in fourth. Chasing the Foxes is most certainly doable, but there are a handful of clubs hoping to do likewise, and you imagine this time out at least Tuchel may have the argument he arrived halfway through should they fail to reach the Champions League. Next season, they will likely be less kind – if he gets there.

Hayes on AFC Wimbledon’s shortlist

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes is on the shortlist to become the new boss at League One side AFC Wimbledon, the Express reports. Hayes has managed Chelsea since 2012, but AFC Wimbledon are considering making her the first ever female manager of a men’s Football League side. Dons manager Glyn Hodges left on the weekend, and as well as Hayes the club are also looking at Ian Holloway, Sol Campbell and Derek Adams.

Paper Round’s view: It would be a historic moment for football, and quite the coup for the Dons given Hayes’ list of honours and achievements. On course for a fourth WSL title with Chelsea, it will be intriguing to see whether there is any truth to these reports, and whether she would give up her role at a team dreaming of Champions League glory to move to a struggling League One side. Either way, it’s worth watching this one closely.

MLS clubs want Sturridge

A number of MLS clubs are interested in signing former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, the Mail reports. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor last summer, and he is now weighing up his next move as he looks to maintain his fitness. Championship clubs have reportedly shown an interest too, but Sturridge believes he can still play for a side in the top tier.

Paper Round’s view: Given the report claims some Premier League clubs have offered Sturridge the opportunity to train with them, Sturridge has the perfect chance to prove he is still good enough to play for a top-tier side, and as a free agent he could be the wildcard a side need if they are looking to steer clear of relegation or finish safely in mid-table. That said, his stint with West Brom didn’t exactly go to plan three years ago.

