Football

Dele Alli 'wants to go to Paris', is Mauricio Pochettino's 'priority' for PSG - Euro Papers

Dele Alli is reportedly Mauricio Pochettino's transfer 'priority' for PSG after the former Tottenham boss made the switch to the French capital. Having already now won a trophy in Paris, Pochettino is keen to get Alli over to join his side with Jose Mourinho not having made much use of the England international so far this season.

